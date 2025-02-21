Hazza bin Zayed receives Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed at Al Maqam Palace in Al Ain Region

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) AL AIN, 20th February, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has received H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, at Al Maqam Palace in Al Ain Region.

The gathering was attended by H.H. Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi sports Council, a number of sheikhs, senior officials and citizens from Al Ain.

Their Highnesses welcomed the attendees and exchanged greetings on the approaching holy month of Ramadan, extending their best wishes for prosperity, progress, and well-being to the UAE’s leadership, citizens, and residents. Their Highnesses reaffirmed the leadership’s commitment to strengthening communication with the people of the UAE through gatherings and ongoing efforts to enhance their quality of life.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that the nation, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, continues to work towards enhancing the quality of life of its citizens, recognising them as the foundation and driving force behind national development.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled added that implementing sustainable development projects that cater to citizens' needs and aspirations is key to fostering social well-being and strengthening the UAE’s vision in further developing a cohesive and prosperous community.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled also noted the UAE’s commitment to advancing infrastructure, improving the efficiency of government services and integrating cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions across various sectors to ensure high-quality services that meet the needs of both citizens and residents, supporting the nation’s future growth and reinforcing the UAE’s as a model in development and progress.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan said that citizens are the key pillar of the country’s progress and prosperity, and that ensuring their well-being, stability and prosperity, remains at the core of the leadership’s vision for the future.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza further highlighted that the UAE’s continued development would not have been possible without the unwavering support and direct supervision of the wise leadership, which places the welfare and happiness of its people at the forefront. His Highness also affirmed that the UAE’s development continues towards a bright future, unlocking new opportunities for future generations and ensuring that its citizens remain the guiding force behind the nation's ongoing achievements and contributions.