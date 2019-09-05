UrduPoint.com
Hazza Bin Zayed Receives Khalid Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 12:15 AM

Hazza bin Zayed receives Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, received on Wednesday, H.H. Sheikh Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Executive Committee and Member of the Executive Council, at the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza was briefed on the latest developments in government work and ways to enhance services in the Government of Abu Dhabi.

He also drew attention to the need to exert all efforts to promote services level to provide decent life for Emiratis in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, who is always urging officials to give utmost priority to all plans and strategies which will contribute to achieving development objectives and the highest levels of prosperity and dignified life for the UAE citizens.

Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Jassim Mohammed Buatabh Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Department of Finance; Dr. Mohammed Rashid Al Hamli, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, and Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, attended the meeting.

