Hazza bin Zayed receives MoIAT, ADNOC delegation; reviews development initiatives in Al Ain Region

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 05:15 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, has received a delegation from the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and ADNOC, led by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).
During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hazza reviewed various development projects and initiatives that the Ministry of Industry & Advanced Technology and ADNOC will implement to support economic and social growth in Al Ain.
These efforts align with the directive of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, designating 2025 as the Year of Community under the theme Hand in Hand, a national initiative reflecting the leadership’s vision to enhance community wellbeing and prosperity.
He was also briefed on efforts to attract more investments and industries to Al Ain, along with several community initiatives aimed at serving various segments of society, including key projects that the Ministry of Industry & Advanced Technology and ADNOC plan to launch in 2025.
Sheikh Hazza emphasised the commitment of President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to foster a supportive environment for growth and innovation. His Highness highlighted the leadership’s ongoing dedication to further strengthening the business and investment landscape and enhancing national talent competitiveness by aligning education and training outcomes with labour market demands, in line with the highest standards of quality and sustainability.
He emphasised the significance of driving economic and social development in Al Ain through integrated projects that align with citizens’ aspirations and needs. Sheikh Hazza highlighted the role of these initiatives in fostering social and economic welfare while reinforcing Al Ain’s position as a key hub for energy, industry and advanced technology.
During the meeting, Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber outlined plans to launch a new edition of the Industrialists’ Career Exhibition, set to take place at Majlis Al Juffair in Al Ain on 22nd and 23th February. The exhibition aims to qualify, train and empower Emiratis for careers in the industrial and advanced technology sectors, offering more than 500 job opportunities in fields such as engineering, accounting, procurement, human resources, information technology, auditing and sales.
He highlighted the Ministry of Industry & Advanced Technology and ADNOC’s initiatives to drive investment in the energy and advanced industries sector, emphasising their role in generating job opportunities, enhancing Al Ain’s appeal to investors and supporting entrepreneurship through innovative projects that further enhance the region’s sustainable economic growth.
During the meeting, Sheikh Hazza was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
