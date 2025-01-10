Hazza bin Zayed receives sheikhs, officials, citizens at Al Maqam Palace in Al Ain

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, has received sheikhs, senior officials and citizens at Al Maqam Palace in Al Ain.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hazza engaged in friendly conversation with the attendees and discussed several topics related to the nation and its people, reflecting the strong bonds between the leadership and the citizens.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan also underscored the importance of further advancing the comprehensive and sustainable development in Al Ain across various priority sectors to achieve the ambitious vision and aspirations of the leadership, enhance quality of life for citizens and residents, and elevate the standards of services provided in Al Ain.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hazza highlighted the significant attention the leadership dedicates to the Al Ain Region through the ongoing launch of vital projects and strategic initiatives aimed at developing infrastructure, strengthening key sectors and creating competitive job opportunities.

The gathering was attended by sheikhs, senior officials and citizens from Al Ain Region.