Hazza Bin Zayed Receives Well-wishers For Holy Month Of Ramadan
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 01:45 AM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has received well-wishers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan at Al Maqam Palace in Al Ain.
H.H. Sheikh Hazza received congratulations and good wishes from H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with a number of sheikhs, senior officials, and scholars invited by the UAE President for Ramadan, as well as well-wishers and citizens from Al Ain.
H.H. Sheikh Hazza also welcomed a group of outstanding students who recently won the silver medal at the International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence in Bulgaria, where they competed against participants from 32 countries. He praised their achievement, determination, and perseverance in a field that is becoming a key driver in shaping the future and contributing to sustainable development.
During the meeting, H.
H. Sheikh Hazza exchanged congratulations and blessings with attendees for the holy month of Ramadan. He prayed to God for continued blessings and prosperity for the United Arab Emirates, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
H.H. Sheikh Hazza also engaged in cordial conversations with well-wishers, highlighting the strong bond between the leadership and the people. He emphasised that Ramadan is an opportunity to uphold noble values and reinforce the spirit of solidarity and compassion within the community, as it embodies the highest meaning of generosity and social cohesion.
Furthermore, H.H. Sheikh Hazza highlighted that UAE society, built on the principles of tolerance, cooperation and solidarity, actively embraces charitable and volunteer initiatives and activities throughout the holy month, reflecting its deep-rooted values and national identity.
Recent Stories
Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy month of Ramadan
184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi Police; two Asians arrested
Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..
Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan
Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..
European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays
Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury
Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 days
Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death anniversary
Gov't to continue efforts for welfare of lawyers: Minister for Law and Justice, ..
Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Pakistanis with their roots
More Stories From Middle East
-
Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy month of Ramadan2 minutes ago
-
184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi Police; two Asians arrested2 minutes ago
-
Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh47 minutes ago
-
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visitors in 202447 minutes ago
-
Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Emirates Red Crescent distributes Ramadan food aid in UAE-Jordanian Camp1 hour ago
-
Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to Gaza in Ramadan2 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed joins Presidential Court employees for Ramadan Iftar banquet2 hours ago
-
Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury3 hours ago
-
Baghdad to host Arab Summit as planned on May 173 hours ago
-
UAE condemns terrorist attack in Northwest Pakistan3 hours ago
-
Chairman of National Media Office attends conclusion of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona3 hours ago