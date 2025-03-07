Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy month of Ramadan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has received well-wishers on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan at Al Maqam Palace in Al Ain.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza received congratulations and good wishes from H.H. Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, along with a number of sheikhs, senior officials, and scholars invited by the UAE President for Ramadan, as well as well-wishers and citizens from Al Ain.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza also welcomed a group of outstanding students who recently won the silver medal at the International Olympiad in Artificial Intelligence in Bulgaria, where they competed against participants from 32 countries. He praised their achievement, determination, and perseverance in a field that is becoming a key driver in shaping the future and contributing to sustainable development.

During the meeting, H.

H. Sheikh Hazza exchanged congratulations and blessings with attendees for the holy month of Ramadan. He prayed to God for continued blessings and prosperity for the United Arab Emirates, under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza also engaged in cordial conversations with well-wishers, highlighting the strong bond between the leadership and the people. He emphasised that Ramadan is an opportunity to uphold noble values and reinforce the spirit of solidarity and compassion within the community, as it embodies the highest meaning of generosity and social cohesion.

Furthermore, H.H. Sheikh Hazza highlighted that UAE society, built on the principles of tolerance, cooperation and solidarity, actively embraces charitable and volunteer initiatives and activities throughout the holy month, reflecting its deep-rooted values and national identity.