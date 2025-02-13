Hazza bin Zayed reviews Ramadan event programme in Al Ain Region

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, has reviewed the Ramadan event programme in Al Ain Region during a meeting with a delegation from the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments & Zakat, and Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities.

During the meeting, which took place at Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain, Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Derei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments & Zakat, presented an overview of the Ramadan event programme.

Organised by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments & Zakat, in collaboration with Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities, the programme features more than 20 initiatives and events aimed at highlighting the spiritual significance of the Holy Month and promoting Islamic values and virtues within the community.

Dr. Omar Habtoor Al Derei expressed his sincere gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his continued support of the authority’s programmes and initiatives aimed at celebrating Ramadan, reinforcing its values and fostering a sense of spiritual and social unity within the community.

The key Ramadan activities in Al Ain organised by the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments & Zakat include the Forum of the Holy Qur’an, Cosmic Verses, and Human Civilisation; Al Ain Mahareeb (prayer niches); the Hafeet Religious Talent Competition; a moderation forum for Imams of Al Ain mosques; Zayed Humanitarian Work Day; Mauona (Aid); the Era of Al-Muwaiji; and Zayed's Teachings and Advice.

Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities will also organise a range of activities, including a social and cultural programme; the majlis of the Zayed House for Islamic Culture; lectures at the community majlises; a dialogue sessions programme; the Knowledge is an Inspiring Light event educating senior Emirati citizens; and an Iftar initiative for senior Emirati citizens and People of Determination, highlighting authentic Emirati traditions and fostering community engagement through meal preparation in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Abdullah Mohammed Al Raisi, Cultural Adviser at the Presidential Court; Ahmed Rashid Al Neyadi, Director-General of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments & Zakat; and Dr. Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, Chancellor of Mohamed bin Zayed University for Humanities.