Hazza bin Zayed reviews Seih Sabra Camel Racing Track in Al Ain Region

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Feb, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, has toured the Seih Sabra Camel Racing Track and received updates on the progress of development projects aimed at enhancing the track's infrastructure. These efforts are part of a broader initiative to support heritage sports, preserve the legacy of ancestors, and instil it in present and future generations.

During the tour, H.H. Sheikh Hazza was accompanied by Abdulla Mubarak Al Muhairi, Director of UAE Camel Racing Federation; and Rashed Musabbah Al Manei, Acting Director General of Al Ain City Municipality.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza met a number of camel owners and discussed the significance of camel racing, as well as ways to preserve the achievements that have shaped the sport’s development over the past decades.

He received a detailed briefing on the efforts to develop Seih Sabra Camel Racing Track and enhance its infrastructure in line with the highest standards and industry best practices.

Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan emphasised that camel racing receives the continued support and attention of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, following the path set by the late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was a steadfast advocate of the sport and played a key role in establishing its foundations and promoting it both regionally and globally.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza praised the efforts of the relevant authorities in developing camel racing, reaffirming that investing in the enhancement of track facilities and the adoption of advanced technological solutions strengthens the sustainability of this heritage sport, ensures alignment with the highest regulatory standards for competitions, and reinforces the UAE’s position as a leading destination for camel racing, contributing to playing a key role in preserving heritage sports and safeguarding the cultural legacy of Emirati society.