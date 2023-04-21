Hazza bin Zayed sends Eid greetings to UAE Leaders

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2023 | 01:00 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2023) ABU DHABI, 20th April 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi, has sent a cable of congratulations to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

Sheikh Hazza also sent Eid greetings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Court, and the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates.

