Hazza Bin Zayed To Attend Enthronement Of Japanese Emperor

Hazza bin Zayed to attend enthronement of Japanese Emperor

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, arrived in Tokyo to attend the enthronement ceremony of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, which is scheduled to be held at the Imperial Palace on Tuesday.

Attending on behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and at the invitation of the Japanese government, Sheikh Hazza will take part in the ceremony along with other heads of states and dignitaries.

The Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council is accompanied by Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State and Special Envoy to Japan, Hamad Mubarak Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Petroleum Council, Jaber Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, General Director of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, and Major General Staff Pilot Ibrahim Nasser Mohammed Al Alawi, Commander of the Air Force and Air Defence.

