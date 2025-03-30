Hazza Bin Zayed To Offer Eid Al-Fitr Prayer At Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 12:16 AM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2025) The Court of the Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region has announced that H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, will perform the Eid Al-Fitr prayer tomorrow at the Sheikh Khalifa Grand Mosque in Al Ain Region.
Following the prayer, H.H. Sheikh Hazza will receive well-wishers at Al Maqam Palace, where they will extend their greetings and exchange congratulations with His Highness on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.
