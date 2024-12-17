Hazza bin Zayed tours Al Ain Region to review key community facilities, development projects

- Home
Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 05:30 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, has toured several regions in Al Ain to review key community facilities and development projects aimed at upgrading infrastructure, including public recreational parks, commercial centres and residential projects, among other facilities, further enhancing quality of life for citizens and residents.
Sheikh Hazza's tour covered several projects and facilities, including Qasr Al Muwaiji, Al Jahili Fort, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Medical City, Al Sarooj Park, Green Mubazzarah - Public Park, Al Jimi Oasis, Zakher roundabout redevelopment project, Al Noud housing project, Souk Al Zafarana, and the Fruit and Vegetables Market, among other commercial centres, community and sporting facilities across Al Ain.
His Highness was accompanied by Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Rashid Musabah Al Manai, Acting Director-General of Al Ain City Municipality; Brigadier Juma Salem Al Kaabi, Director of Al Ain Police Directorate; and a number of senior officials.
H.H. Sheikh Hazza underscored the unwavering commitment of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to further advance Al Ain's comprehensive development, enhancing citizens' quality of life and supporting their aspirations and ambitions.
He highlighted the importance of sustaining Al Ain's development across various sectors, ensuring the delivery of top-quality services and implementing developmental projects that meet the highest standards.
His Highness reaffirmed that addressing the citizens' needs remains at the core of the UAE leadership's priorities, serving as the key pillar of sustainable development, reflecting the belief that people are the cornerstone of progress and their welfare remains the ultimate objective.
Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed highlighted his commitment to strengthening communication with citizens across Al Ain, emphasising the importance of engaging with their perspectives, understanding their needs and addressing them.
