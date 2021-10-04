UrduPoint.com

Hazza Bin Zayed Visits ADIHEX

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 01:45 AM

Hazza bin Zayed visits ADIHEX

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, visited the 18th edition of Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX), which is being staged at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed toured various exhibitors and stands, representing 44 countries from around the world, and was briefed on the latest trends and technology solutions for use in hunting, equestrian activities and environmental protection.

H.H. said ADIHEX contributes to promoting the country's authentic heritage and presenting it to the world and acts as a platform for cultural exchange.

He also highlighted the significance of the event in providing a platform that celebrates and preserves cultural heritage for future generations.

ADIHEX is the largest exhibition of its kind in the MENA region. The 2021 edition is taking place over seven successive days for the first time, hosting 680 companies and 319 exhibitors across 50,000sqm – the largest area in the event’s history.

