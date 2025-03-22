Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2025 | 10:45 PM

Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) AL AIN, 22nd March, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, has visited Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, UAE President’s Representative, at his home in Al Ain Region, in line with the leadership's established approach of enhancing direct communication with national figures who have played a pivotal role in the country's ongoing development.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan inquired about the health of Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, extending his sincere wishes for his continued wellbeing.

During the visit, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan engaged in cordial conversations with Al Suwaidi and the attendees, exchanging greetings on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and praying to God to bless the UAE with continued security, stability and prosperity, and to guide the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in advancing the nation's progress and development across all fields.

Sheikh Hazza reflected on the distinguished journey of Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi and his prominent national role in the founding of the UAE, highlighting Al Suwaidi's contributions as a key figure who both witnessed and played a vital role in many of the nation's key milestones.

At the conclusion of the visit, Al Suwaidi expressed his appreciation for H.H.'s visit, emphasising that it reflects the UAE leadership's commitment to fostering strong ties with the nation's citizens and honouring their invaluable contributions to the country's development and progress.

