Hazza Bin Zayed Visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi To Exchange Ramadan Greetings
Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2025 | 10:45 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) AL AIN, 22nd March, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, has visited Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, UAE President’s Representative, at his home in Al Ain Region, in line with the leadership's established approach of enhancing direct communication with national figures who have played a pivotal role in the country's ongoing development.
H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan inquired about the health of Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi, extending his sincere wishes for his continued wellbeing.
During the visit, Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan engaged in cordial conversations with Al Suwaidi and the attendees, exchanging greetings on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and praying to God to bless the UAE with continued security, stability and prosperity, and to guide the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in advancing the nation's progress and development across all fields.
Sheikh Hazza reflected on the distinguished journey of Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi and his prominent national role in the founding of the UAE, highlighting Al Suwaidi's contributions as a key figure who both witnessed and played a vital role in many of the nation's key milestones.
At the conclusion of the visit, Al Suwaidi expressed his appreciation for H.H.'s visit, emphasising that it reflects the UAE leadership's commitment to fostering strong ties with the nation's citizens and honouring their invaluable contributions to the country's development and progress.
Recent Stories
Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings
130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours
Austria records significant drop in asylum applications
UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House
Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development
UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination
ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 2025
Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states
Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak
Police conduct raid to arrest former MPA accused of torturing his driver
Haier Inverter Grey Series: The Future of Cooling with 50% Energy Saving!
More Stories From Middle East
-
Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings16 seconds ago
-
130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours2 hours ago
-
Austria records significant drop in asylum applications2 hours ago
-
UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visit2 hours ago
-
Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House4 hours ago
-
Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development4 hours ago
-
UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination5 hours ago
-
ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 20255 hours ago
-
Austria backs EU accession of Western Balkan states5 hours ago
-
Decarbonised desalination key pillar of UAE national strategy: Amna Al Dahak6 hours ago
-
Salem bin Abdulrahman crowns BEEAH as Ramadan Padel Tennis champs6 hours ago
-
UAE, China strengthen cooperation in nuclear regulation7 hours ago