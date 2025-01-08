Hazza bin Zayed visits inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has visited the inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival, organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The festival is taking place in Al Hili Oasis from 3rd to 8th January 2025.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan began the tour with a visit to Al Hili Tower and Bin Raeh Tower, where he was briefed on their historical significance and key role in protecting local farms and sustaining the aflaj irrigation system. His Highness then commended the ongoing efforts to preserve these historical landmarks.

His Highness also toured Al Hili Oasis and learned about its contribution to traditional agriculture and the aflaj irrigation system, highlighting the oasis’s significant importance as a cornerstone of the UAE’s rich heritage.

During his visit, Sheikh Hazza explored the Photo Archive Exhibition, which documents the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan’s visionary efforts to cultivate palm trees and advance the UAE’s agricultural sector.

Additionally, His Highness viewed traditional palm-based handcrafts, including ‘surood’ mats for dining, ‘saffa’ baskets for storing dates, the ‘habool’ belt for climbing palm trees, the ‘mahafah’ – a hand fan, and traditional dishes prepared with dates.

His Highness’s tour also extended to the Sararid Heritage Passage, where he was briefed on its design, which seamlessly blends authentic Emirati heritage with artisanal craftsmanship, reflecting the UAE’s deep-rooted cultural identity.

Concluding the visit, His Highness attended part of the traditional dates mazayna and auction competitions, where His Highness was briefed on the competition process.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza expressed his gratitude for the unwavering support of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in championing heritage initiatives that preserve the nation’s cultural identity and further advance the sustainability of the agricultural sector.

His Highness underscored the significance of the inaugural Al Ain Dates Festival as a platform for promoting agricultural knowledge and celebrating the historical importance of the palm tree—a cornerstone of Emirati heritage.

His Highness highlighted the festival’s vital role in empowering farmers, advancing agricultural development, and strengthening food security in the UAE, while fostering a culture of excellence in date production.

His Highness commended the exceptional efforts of the festival’s organising committee and praised the collaborative contributions of participating government and private entities, emphasising that the Al Ain Dates Festival serves as a remarkable example of the UAE’s commitment to preserving its cultural heritage and promoting sustainable agricultural practices. His Highness highlighted the symbolic significance of the palm tree as a timeless emblem of generosity and a reflection of the deep-rooted identity of the Emirati people.

His Highness was accompanied by Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi; Abdullah Mubarak Al Muhairi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority; and Obaid Khalfan Al Mazrouei, Acting Executive Director of Festivals and Events at the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority.

