Hazza Bin Zayed Visits Saeed Bin Tahnoon Bin Mohammed, Exchanges Ramadan Greetings

Faizan Hashmi Published March 23, 2025 | 11:45 PM

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, has visited Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, at his home in Al Ain Region.

Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, along with his family and attendees, welcomed H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, expressing their deep appreciation for the visit, which reflects the leadership’s commitment to fostering strong ties and continuous engagement with community members.

During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed engaged in cordial discussions with the attendees, reaffirming the strong social bonds within the Emirati community.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed also exchanged Ramadan greetings with Sheikh Dr. Saeed bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan and the attendees, praying for continued prosperity, security, and stability for the UAE, its leadership, people and residents.

The meeting embodied the UAE leadership’s dedication, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to strengthening social cohesion and upholding the values of communication, solidarity and unity among the UAE’s community members.

