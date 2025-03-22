Open Menu

Hazza Bin Zayed Visits Saif Bin Mohammed On Occasion Of Ramadan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2025 | 01:45 AM

Hazza bin Zayed visits Saif bin Mohammed on occasion of Ramadan

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region, visited H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan at his Rest House in Al Ain.

During the meeting, which included an iftar banquet, they exchanged greetings on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan and prayed to Almighty Allah to return these blessed days with goodness, prosperity, and blessings upon the UAE.

They also prayed for bestowing the nation with the blessings of continued security, safety, stability, and prosperity under the wise leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

