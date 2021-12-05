UrduPoint.com

Hazza Bin Zayed Visits UAE, Vision Pavilions At Expo 2020 Dubai

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Sun 05th December 2021 | 08:00 PM

Hazza bin Zayed visits UAE, Vision pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Dec, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, visited the UAE and Vision pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Sheikh Hazza toured the UAE pavilion, which tells the story of the establishment of the country and the various stages of its renaissance journey.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, presented to Sheikh Hazza the various sections of the country's pavilion, which is designed in the shape of a falcon, covering an area of 15,000-square metres.

Sheikh Hazza said Expo 2020 Dubai has become a distinguished international destination where people from different cultures are gathering under the values of tolerance and coexistence, adding onto the country’s Golden Jubilee, as the UAE has become a country appreciated and admired by the entire world.

He also visited the Vision pavilion, inspired by the book, "My Story," inspired by the book "My Story, 50 Stories in Fifty Years'', a biography of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

Sheikh Hazza was also briefed by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General of Expo 2020 Dubai, about the sections of the pavilion and its innovative way of telling the inspiring story of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid.

Sheikh Hazza said that the Vision pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai takes visitors on an inspiring journey to explore the mindset and experiences of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and his distinguished knowledge of building and development.

