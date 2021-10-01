Hazza bin Zayed welcomes head of state, ministers participating in World Policy Conference

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, today separately received Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, Patrick Ache, Prime Minister of the Republic of CÃ´te d'Ivoire, and Prime Minister and Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Albania, Edi Rama, who are participating in the 14th World Policy Conference (WPC), currently hosted by Abu Dhabi.

Each year, WPC gathers political, economic and social leaders, including heads of states and governments, ministers, members of parliaments, ambassadors, CEOs, experts, journalists and NGOs' members.

Sheikh Hazza welcomed the distinguished guests, wishing them success in this significant conference, which, he said, is an opportunity to converge ideas, visions and aspirations and produce fruitful results that contribute to formulating common visions and solutions to face various challenges and consolidate cooperation and joint solidarity for promoting peace, security, stability and global development.

He exchanged views with the state's guests about the prospects of enhancing UAE's bilateral cooperation with their countries.

The guests expressed appreciation of UAE hosting of the conference, hailing its role in embracing such intellectual forums that contribute to building civilisational awareness about the necessity of forging solutions to multifaceted global challenges and developmental issues.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Cabinet Member and Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, and Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, attended parts of the meetings.

Founded in 2008 by Thierry de Montbrial, Chairman of the French Institute of International Relations, the World Policy Conference (WPC) is holding its fourteenth edition from October 1-3, 2021, in Abu Dhabi.

The WPC's mission is to reflect upon and to come up with solutions to the constant upheavals of todayâ€™s world and to create lasting bonds between the participants. This international conference gives a voice to political, economic, academic and media players from over 40 countries â€“ from major powers to medium and small countries, including emerging countries, thus ensuring a diversity and plurality of debates.