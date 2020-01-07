UrduPoint.com
Hazza Bin Zayed Witnesses Graduation Of Second Batch Of Students Of ‘Tolerance And Coexistence Training Programme’

Tue 07th January 2020

Hazza bin Zayed witnesses graduation of second batch of students of ‘Tolerance and Coexistence Training Programme’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, today witnessed the graduation ceremony of the second batch of students of the "Tolerance and Coexistence Training Programme 2019-2020," held from 1st September, 2019, to 2nd January, 2020.

The ceremony, took place at the Emirates Centre for Strategic Studies and Research, ECSSR, was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Jaber Mohammed Ghanem Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Crown Prince Court of Abu Dhabi, and Dr. Jamal Sanad Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Centre, along with several ministers and officials.

During the ceremony, Sheikh Hazza congratulated the graduates while stressing that such programmes and initiatives help to spread awareness among the community of the values of tolerance.

A group of imams from mosques and preachers from the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, as well as employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Al Muwatta Centre, participated in the programme and successfully passed their theoretical and applied courses.

In his speech during the ceremony, Jamal Al Suwaidi congratulated the graduates and expressed his confidence in their knowledge of tolerance and coexistence.

He then noted the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to promote the values of tolerance while calling on all religious and non-religious institutions and authorities to focus on consolidating these values.

He also linked tolerance to the UAE’s national identity, through its focus on practical ideas and not on abstract theories.

The graduates thanked Sheikh Hazza for sponsoring and monitoring the programme.

