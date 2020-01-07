HBMSU, Alexandria University to enrich smart learning systems in Arab world

(@imziishan)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jan, 2020) The Hamdan bin Mohammed Smart University, HBMSU, and Egypt's Alexandria University, have signed a memorandum of understanding, MoU, to enrich smart learning systems in the Arab world. The signing took place in the presence of Lt. Gen. Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, Deputy Chairman of Police and General Security in Dubai and HBMSU Chairman, and HBMSU board of Governors.

Under the MoU, both parties agreed to collaborate to create common channels of communication for the transfer, dissemination, enrichment, and localisation of knowledge.

The signing ceremony was held at the HMBSU campus during the visit of Dr. Essam El-Kurdi, President of Alexandria University, to the HBMSU. Dr. El-Kurdi and HBMSU Chancellor, Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, inked the agreement with both parties stressing the importance of their partnership in reinforcing scientific knowledge in the Arab region, while further strengthening the already robust relations and deep historical ties between the UAE and Egypt.

Lt. Gen. Tamim said the move will enrich knowledge, which is the "true capital of mankind" as stated by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

He said, "Alexandria University has been instrumental in enriching scientific and literary knowledge for more than seven decades now. On the HBMSU’s part, we are fully committed to sharing our pioneering experience in establishing a solid foundation of smart learning and disseminating our leading expertise in adapting advanced technology to bring higher education to the next level and produce new generations of leaders who are qualified to shape and create the future."

El-Kurdi explained that this partnership is vital in the efforts directed towards enhancing and developing the smart learning system, creating a common channel to transferring, disseminating and localising knowledge; exchanging experiences and information; enriching intellectual production; and setting a comprehensive framework for mutually beneficial collaborations.

He also explained that the MoU’s area of cooperation includes the development and provision of joint programmes utilising smart learning technologies at Alexandria University.

Faculty members of Alexandria University who will teach online joint programmes and facilitate academic and research exchange will also have an opportunity to register for free in the "Teaching Staff Certificate in Smart Learning", which will be granted by the HBMSU. Furthermore, both universities will provide opportunities for their respective faculty members to teach some courses through the internet.

Commenting on the partnership, Dr. Al Awar said, "The MoU is aligned with our vision to be a leader in promoting knowledge, innovation, and smart learning in the Arab region and the rest of the globe. The university’s vision is in response to the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and President of the University, to invest more in scientific and technological knowledge as a basis for the country’s progress and the youth’s exponential advancement."

During his visit, Dr. El-Kurdi first met with Dr. Al Awar, during which the former reviewed the HBMSU’s advanced teaching infrastructure and methods that use the latest technological innovations to shape the future of higher education. This was followed by a meeting with Lt. Gen. Tamim in which the parties signed the agreement and concluded with a lunch organised by the HBMSU in his honour.