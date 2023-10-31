HBMSU and UNITAR introduce Executive Diploma on Climate Change Diplomacy and Sustainability

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Oct, 2023) Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) have launched an Executive Diploma on Climate Change Diplomacy and Sustainability, to equip participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to address critical issues related to sustainability, climate change, and climate negotiations.

Learners, who successfully complete the programme, will be awarded a joint Executive Diploma from UNITAR and HBMSU.

The diploma reiterates the university’s commitment to the UAE's Green Agenda – 2030, and is in line with the UAE’s hosting of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28). Additionally, it aligns with the declaration by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, designating 2023 as the “Year of Sustainability”.

Dr. Mansoor Alawar, Chancellor of HBMSU, said, “We firmly believe in the importance of education in shaping the future and driving progress. Our partnership with UNITAR underscores our dedication to combining our extensive expertise to equip participants with the knowledge and skills required to address critical issues related to sustainability, climate change, and climate negotiations. This Executive Diploma also highlights our commitment to partner with international institutions that align with our ambitious vision to transform education into a smart learning system based on technology and innovation. We will continue to leverage our abilities and innovative educational techniques to support the growth of organisations and work environments in the UAE.

”

Rabih El Haddad, Director of the Division for Multilateral Diplomacy at UNITAR, added, “In line with the 2030 Agenda, this joint initiative seeks to raise awareness and build the capacity of students to tackle the critical challenge of climate change. By working with educational institutions like Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, UNITAR reaffirms its commitment to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 13.3, with expert-led learning designed to give participants in this Executive Diploma programme a deep understanding of the complexities of climate change policy and the importance of international cooperation. This initiative not only empowers students to become informed climate change advocates but also ensures the next generation of leaders are well-equipped for effective engagement in climate change diplomacy, supporting a more resilient and environmentally conscious future for our planet.”

The Executive Diploma on Climate Change Diplomacy and Sustainability aims to provide participants with a deep understanding of climate diplomacy and foster their knowledge of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) climate negotiations, with a specific focus on COP28.

This collaboration between HBMSU and UNITAR represents a significant step towards empowering individuals and organisations to take meaningful action to combat climate change. By equipping leaders with the skills and knowledge to do so, this programme contributes to the broader global effort to build a sustainable and resilient future.