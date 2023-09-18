Open Menu

HBMSU Board Of Governors Meeting Discusses Strategic Directions For 2024 To 2026

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2023 | 05:00 PM

HBMSU Board of Governors meeting discusses strategic directions for 2024 to 2026

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2023) Mattar Al Tayer, Chairman of the board of Governors of Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU), in the presence of members of the Board, presided over the second meeting of HBMSU Board.

The meeting discussed the strategic plan, directions and priorities during the period of 2024 to 2026.

The Chairman of the Board said that the Board’s priorities for the coming phase reflect the directives of the HBMSU leadership to enhance the quality of academic services and promote HBMSU’s global standing, reinforcing HBMSU’s position among leading educational institutions worldwide.

He added that the Board will be creating an integrated strategy that includes developing a new vision to keep up with the future developments in education, and encourage private partnerships to support HBMSU’s operations and services.

Moreover, the Board discussed HBMSU's roadmap aimed at expanding strategic partnerships, keeping up with Dubai's ambitious visions, and meeting the growing demand for smart learning, vocational training courses and programs, and innovation-based learning. The Board was updated about the new activities of recently-formed teams and committees, as well as of progress in executing HBMSU’s plans and programs, driven by HBMSU’s vision to lead the transformation towards a more flexible and inclusive education systems.

The meeting further addressed HBMSU’s future initiatives aimed at empowering the youth of the UAE, building their competencies and talents, while promoting an entrepreneurial and sustainable culture by leveraging the latest technological innovations such as artificial intelligence and cloud computing.

Related Topics

Education UAE Dubai Progress Lead

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates secures podium at Italy&#039;s T ..

UAE Team Emirates secures podium at Italy&#039;s Trofeo Matteotti

3 minutes ago
 Dubai Future Academy launches 10 Foresight courses ..

Dubai Future Academy launches 10 Foresight courses and training programmes

3 minutes ago
 MoHRE announces September 29 as public holiday for ..

MoHRE announces September 29 as public holiday for private sector employees

3 minutes ago
 Real estate transactions in Ajman totalled AED1.5 ..

Real estate transactions in Ajman totalled AED1.5 billion in August

48 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash visits Shanghai Institutes for Intern ..

Saqr Ghobash visits Shanghai Institutes for International Studies

1 hour ago
 Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi secured his fou ..

Team Abu Dhabi’s Rashed Al Qemzi secured his fourth UIM F2 World Championship ..

1 hour ago
AstraZeneca unveils new sustainable offices at TEC ..

AstraZeneca unveils new sustainable offices at TECOM Group’s Dubai Science Par ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan's Trillion-Dollar Economic Revival: IMARA ..

Pakistan's Trillion-Dollar Economic Revival: IMARAT's Vision 2047 Showcased Glob ..

3 hours ago
 UAE achieves substantial progress in countering mo ..

UAE achieves substantial progress in countering money laundering, terrorist fina ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan value good relations with America. Khawaj ..

Pakistan value good relations with America. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

4 hours ago
 Updating insured Emirati’s data is pivotal to su ..

Updating insured Emirati’s data is pivotal to support quality of electronic se ..

4 hours ago
 Desecration of Holy Quran, religious figures unacc ..

Desecration of Holy Quran, religious figures unacceptable: Aneeq

4 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East