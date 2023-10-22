Open Menu

HBMSU, Knowledge E Forge Strategic Partnership

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2023 | 05:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Oct, 2023) A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was entered into by Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University (HBMSU) and Knowledge E, a leading provider of scholarly content, digital resource solutions, publishing services, SaaS technology solutions, and educational training, marking HBMSU’s unwavering commitment to lead smart learning innovation and reshape the future of education.

The MOU was signed by Dr. Fahad Al Saadi, HBMSU Vice Chancellor, Learners Development, and Kamran R. Kardan, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Knowledge E during a signing ceremony held at GITEX Global 2023.

Al Saadi, HBMSU Vice Chancellor, Learners Development said, “We are pleased to forge this partnership with Knowledge E, as a significant step in HBMSU’s march towards transforming education, by enhancing content management and bringing smart learning innovation to the forefront of the education sector.

At HBMSU, we are always keen to foster strong ties with both the local and global corporate world in the pursuit of providing the latest learning solutions, in alignment with the UAE 2071's mission with regard to enhancing science and technology education.”

He added, “This collaboration between HBMSU and Knowledge E reflects the university’s vision to lead the smart learning innovation for re-engineering the future of continuing education.

Kamran R. Kardan emphasised Knowledge E's dedication to nurturing a learning ecosystem that prioritises lifelong learning, one of the central tenets of HBMSU’s mission. He added, “Our partnership with HBMSU is part of an innovative new chapter in education within the region.

We have continually placed today's learners at the heart of our mission and efforts and are committed to offering them the flexibility and expertise they need to excel in today’s fast-changing world. Together, we are shaping the future of education and moving towards a world where knowledge knows no bounds.”

Under the MoU, both sides will collaborate in several key areas - including content digitisation and self-paced courses, management of HBMSU's journal system, library resources encompassing databases and textbooks, as well as publishing services, e-resources, and library technology.

The MoU reflects HBMSU’s vision to lead the smart learning innovation for re-engineering the future of continuing education, particularly in terms of professional development programs, aimed at the advancement of individuals, organisations, and society.

