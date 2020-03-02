HBMSU launches 'University Entrepreneurship Programme'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2020) The Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, HBMSU, announced the launch of the 'University Entrepreneurship Programme', in line with the framework of facilitating the faster adoption and implementation of the sixth article of the 50-Year Charter.

The article embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to transform national and private-owned universities into economic and creative free zones that encourage innovation and entrepreneurship among learners.

The launch of the new programme is also in line with the framework of the implementation of the initiative, 'University Business Incubator Programme IN5', which is supervised by the Dubai Future Foundation, DFF, with the aim of achieving the goals of the Dubai University Free Zones Strategy in cooperation with government entities in the emirate, universities, academic institutions and research firms, to achieve the goals of the 50 Year Charter.

Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO, DFF, emphasised the Dubai University Free Zones Strategy, which was launched by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to provide an ideal environment to embrace young talent and develop their capabilities and support their contribution to the vital sectors in Dubai, to build generations capable of participating in building a future based on innovative knowledge.

Dr. Mansoor Al Awar, HBMSU Chancellor, said, "Through our cooperation with the foundation, we have successfully moved towards providing the young generation with powerful knowledge-based tools that will help them hone their talent and achieve excellence.

"

"We are optimistic about the programme and we look forward to its success, in line with the Dubai University Free Zones Strategy," he continued, adding that such a move establishes a new stage of success in supporting the dreams and aspirations of young individuals.

Dr. Al Awar went on to say that innovative and advanced educational systems will enhance Dubai's position as a regional centre for optimal investment in youth energies and develop a new generation of educational concepts by relying on innovation and technology.

The HBMSU Chancellor showcased to Belhoul and the DFF delegation the distinctive features of the advanced and technological infrastructure of HBMSU, highlighting its successful milestones in terms of reengineering higher education locally, regionally and globally through its adoption of the smart learning approach, based on integrating advanced technology.

The delegation went on a tour around the university to observe the leading business models displayed at the university's "Entrepreneur Centre", which showcased many creative ideas of the youth. The visiting delegation also learned about several pioneering projects, primarily the "A'amn" project, a bus control system developed by a group of HBMSU students, aimed at notifying drivers and school supervisors in case a child is left in a school bus.