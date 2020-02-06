HCHF announces Nobel Prize winner Leymah Gbowee as new member

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2020) The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, HCHF, an independent body of religious leaders, educational scholars and cultural figures from across the world, announced Leymah Roberta Gbowee as its new distinguished member.

Judge Mohamed Mahmoud Abdel Salam, General Secretary of the HCHF, said, "One of the committee's core objectives is to spread understanding and dialogue to foster peaceful coexistence for all. Ensuring we have diverse representation is therefore important and we are committed to enriching the organisation with new members from all backgrounds. We are delighted to welcome Leymah to the committee as we pursue our action plan to achieve the aspirations set out in the Document on Human Fraternity, and we look forward to benefiting from her expertise and passion, especially on youth issues which are a central focus for the committee as we look to the future."

Born in central Liberia, Gbowee received the Nobel Peace prize in 2011 for her work in leading a women’s peace movement that brought an end to the Second Liberian Civil War in 2003. She is the founder and president of the Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa based in Liberia, which provides educational and leadership opportunities to girls, women and the youth in West Africa.

In her current position as President of Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa, Leymah pushes for the greater inclusion of women as leaders and agents of change in Africa.

She serves on the board of Directors of the Nobel Women’s Initiative, Gbowee Peace Foundation and the PeaceJam Foundation, and is a member of the African Women Leaders Network for Reproductive Health and Family Planning.

The HCHF now includes 10 members from the UAE, Spain, Italy, Egypt, the United States, Bulgaria and Liberia. The other members include Cardinal Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot, President of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue of the Holy See; Judge Mohamed Mahmoud Abdel Salam; Rabbi M. Bruce Lustig, Senior Rabbi at Washington Hebrew Congregation; Monsignor Yoannis Lahzi Gaid, Personal Secretary to His Holiness Pope Francis; Professor Mohamed Hussein Mahrasawi, President of Al-Azhar University; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture – Abu Dhabi; Dr. Sultan Faisal Al Remeithi, Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders; Irina Bokova, former Director-General of UNESCO; and Yasser Hareb, Emirati writer and tv presenter.

The committee’s core mission is to inspire the values of human fraternity among people of different faiths, backgrounds, and nationalities across the world.