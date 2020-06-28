UrduPoint.com
HCHF Calls To Uphold The Values Of Human Fraternity And Coexistence

HCHF calls to uphold the values of human fraternity and coexistence

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Jun, 2020) The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity, HCHF, has noted the escalation of racial and discriminatory incidents in some regions of the world directed towards some races and ethnic groups, such as black people, refugees, emigrants and others.

The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity seeks to uphold the values of human fraternity and coexistence, as stated by all religions and emphasised in the Human Fraternity Document which was signed by Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb and Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, and based on international conventions, primarily the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Convention on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination.

Accordingly, The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity favors the need to promote the values of citizenship, equality and coexistence, and to take serious and rapid steps towards eliminating all forms of discrimination, racism, hate, and fanaticism by enacting laws that criminalize the committing or incitement of these acts, and which builds effective and timely policies, and by launching awareness programs to spread the values of citizenship, equality and coexistence, while building a global awareness that supports equality and human fraternity.

While The Committee commends the supporters of equality and human fraternity, it firmly believes that joint action and cooperation among all countries, organizations and leaders believing in human values is the only way to eliminate the scourge of racism, which poses a threat to stability and coexistence in multicultural societies, and that disturbs the peace and friendly relations among nations and peoples.

