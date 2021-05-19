HCHF expresses grave concern over current events between Palestinians and Israelis

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2021) The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF) is following with grave concern the current events between Palestinians and Israelis that have caused great suffering and destruction in a matter of days.

In a statement, the committee expressed its deepest condolences over the killing of innocent civilians, including children, in the senseless violence.

The committee urged the international community to intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure an immediate ceasefire and just and sustainable peace between the Palestinians and Israelis.

The committee stressed that the killing of innocent civilians - adults and children - is unacceptable and without justification and the committee condemns this loss of lives.

It called for abiding by international law, upholding human rights, and pursuing the path of peace, coexistence, and human fraternity and not provocation, hatred, or war.

In addition, the committee also called for the respect of sacred sites and to refrain from subjecting them to any acts of violence under any justification.

It reiterated the Document of Human Fraternity’s call to all peoples to stop using religion to incite hatred, violence, extremism, and blind fanaticism.

The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity is an international and independent committee, whose members include Cardinal, Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot; Professor Mohamed Hussein Mahrasawi; Senior Rabbi at Washington Hebrew Congregation, Rabbi M. Bruce Lustig; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak; Irina Bokova; Dr. Sultan Faisal Al Remeithi; Secretary-General, Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam; Monsignor Yoannis Lahzi Gaid; Yasser Hareb; Leymah Gbowee, and Rev. Prof. loan Sauca, Secretary-General of the World Council of Churches.