UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HCHF Expresses Grave Concern Over Current Events Between Palestinians And Israelis

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 09:30 PM

HCHF expresses grave concern over current events between Palestinians and Israelis

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2021) The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF) is following with grave concern the current events between Palestinians and Israelis that have caused great suffering and destruction in a matter of days.

In a statement, the committee expressed its deepest condolences over the killing of innocent civilians, including children, in the senseless violence.

The committee urged the international community to intensify diplomatic efforts to ensure an immediate ceasefire and just and sustainable peace between the Palestinians and Israelis.

The committee stressed that the killing of innocent civilians - adults and children - is unacceptable and without justification and the committee condemns this loss of lives.

It called for abiding by international law, upholding human rights, and pursuing the path of peace, coexistence, and human fraternity and not provocation, hatred, or war.

In addition, the committee also called for the respect of sacred sites and to refrain from subjecting them to any acts of violence under any justification.

It reiterated the Document of Human Fraternity’s call to all peoples to stop using religion to incite hatred, violence, extremism, and blind fanaticism.

The Higher Committee of Human Fraternity is an international and independent committee, whose members include Cardinal, Miguel Ángel Ayuso Guixot; Professor Mohamed Hussein Mahrasawi; Senior Rabbi at Washington Hebrew Congregation, Rabbi M. Bruce Lustig; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak; Irina Bokova; Dr. Sultan Faisal Al Remeithi; Secretary-General, Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam; Monsignor Yoannis Lahzi Gaid; Yasser Hareb; Leymah Gbowee, and Rev. Prof. loan Sauca, Secretary-General of the World Council of Churches.

Related Topics

Loan World Washington All From

Recent Stories

Rusal splits high carbon assets ahead of EU carbon ..

2 minutes ago

Special steps being taken to improve quality of tr ..

2 minutes ago

PCJCCI for early completion of CPEC projects

2 minutes ago

Police hold flag march to implement Covid-19 SOPs

12 minutes ago

40 arrested in crackdown on beggars in city

12 minutes ago

Maas to Meet With Israeli Defense, Foreign Ministe ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.