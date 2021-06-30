UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HCHF, IBE-UNESCO Discuss Cooperation Aspects

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 01:15 AM

HCHF, IBE-UNESCO discuss cooperation aspects

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jun, 2021) Mohamed Abdelsalam, Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF), and Irina Bokova, member of the HCHF and head of education action group at the Committee, met with Dr. Yao Ydo, Director of UNESCO International Bureau of Education (IBE-UNESCO).

Yao Ydo commended the efforts made by HCHF, especially its profound interest in education as one of the most important means through which the values of human fraternity can be promoted. He added that future generations need to know about human fraternity values to be able to create a more peaceful and cohesive world, stressing the keenness of the IBE to partner with the HCHF in promoting a spirit of fraternity and tolerance through the various fields and stages of education, based on values outlined in the Document on Human Fraternity.

For her part, Irina Bokova pointed out that since it was established, the HCHF pays particular attention to education and is keen to promote the principles outlined in the Document on Human Fraternity amongst all generations.

She added that the Document could create a better future for the next generations, based on respecting others, appreciating diversity, and believing in the right of all to a dignified life.

Abdelsalam said that the HCHF believes in the vital role education can play in fostering a culture of fraternity and peaceful coexistence. Therefore, it adopts practical programs and plans to integrate the principles enshrined in the Document on Human Fraternity into school curricula around the world, he added, noting that the meeting with the IBE discussed cooperation between the two sides, especially their joint efforts in fostering a culture of dialogue and communication between young generations.

Related Topics

World Education Young All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Israeli FM on his firs ..

2 minutes ago

&#039;Our goal is to leverage Dubai as the first e ..

17 minutes ago

Vivo V21e Launches in Pakistan with 44MP Eye Auto- ..

2 hours ago

PIEDMC BoD meets, approves Rs 21.59b budget

40 minutes ago

600 journalists provided free health facilities at ..

40 minutes ago

Japan Seeks Global Assistance in Resolving Pyongya ..

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.