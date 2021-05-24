HCHF, IFRC discuss potential collaboration relating to COVID-19 vaccines and education

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) The heads of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) discussed potential collaboration in spreading awareness about COVID-19 vaccines and in ensuring their distribution, during a meeting in Geneva.

IFRC Secretary-General Jagan Chapagain underscored the risk of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among certain populations and emphasised that "vaccines save lives." He appealed to HCHF Secretary-General Mohammed Abdelsalam for support in drawing awareness about the IFRC global emergency COVID-19 appeal.

Abdelsalam said that the IFRC can count on HCHF assistance in its initiatives, including advocacy for equitable and effective dissemination of COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

He stressed that partnership and collaboration would serve to strengthen both organisations.

The Secretaries-General also discussed common objectives between their organisations including a commitment to promoting harmony among all peoples, as well as education among youth.

"There are many areas where we are trying to achieve similar things and we are very happy to see other areas where we can further collaborate with the HCHF," said Secretary-General Chapagain.