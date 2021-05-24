UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HCHF, IFRC Discuss Potential Collaboration Relating To COVID-19 Vaccines And Education

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 10:00 PM

HCHF, IFRC discuss potential collaboration relating to COVID-19 vaccines and education

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) The heads of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) discussed potential collaboration in spreading awareness about COVID-19 vaccines and in ensuring their distribution, during a meeting in Geneva.

IFRC Secretary-General Jagan Chapagain underscored the risk of COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy among certain populations and emphasised that "vaccines save lives." He appealed to HCHF Secretary-General Mohammed Abdelsalam for support in drawing awareness about the IFRC global emergency COVID-19 appeal.

Abdelsalam said that the IFRC can count on HCHF assistance in its initiatives, including advocacy for equitable and effective dissemination of COVID-19 vaccines around the world.

He stressed that partnership and collaboration would serve to strengthen both organisations.

The Secretaries-General also discussed common objectives between their organisations including a commitment to promoting harmony among all peoples, as well as education among youth.

"There are many areas where we are trying to achieve similar things and we are very happy to see other areas where we can further collaborate with the HCHF," said Secretary-General Chapagain.

Related Topics

World Education Geneva All

Recent Stories

UAE hosts virtual meetings of Abu Dhabi Dialogue

23 minutes ago

France back at Airport Show to support expectation ..

23 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

38 minutes ago

Airport Show’s 20th edition opens in Dubai on a ..

52 minutes ago

Dubai Economy issues 15,475 new licenses during Q1 ..

52 minutes ago

Pandemic encourages people to use creativity again ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.