HCHF Secretary-General Discusses Future Collaboration With Inter-Parliamentary Union Leaders

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 09:00 PM

HCHF Secretary-General discusses future collaboration with Inter-Parliamentary Union leaders

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th May, 2021) Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF), Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, held meetings this week in Geneva with the leadership of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), a global organisation that empowers parliaments to promote peace, democracy, and sustainable development.

In meeting with IPU President Duarte Pacheco, Judge Abdelsalam discussed common objectives and cooperation aspects between the HCHF and the IPU, such as combating religious extremism, promoting human rights, securing women’s rights, and empowering youth.

IPU President Pacheco said that the objectives of the IPU and HCHF are aligned, adding that there are opportunities for partnerships on various projects, especially in the fields of interfaith dialogue, gender equality, and youth empowerment.

IPU President Pacheco said that in order to have an inclusive, working society, both genders need to participate and young people must participate in politics and in parliament.

"If they don’t feel represented in our system, they will be more open to extremist thoughts and movements," said Pacheco.

Earlier in the week, Judge Abdelsalam met with the IPU Secretary-General Martin Chungong who stressed that cooperating with the HCHF on education is the starting point to peaceful coexistence, adding that he appreciates the United Arab Emirates’s hosting of the HCHF’s headquarters.

He further noted that his recent visit to the UAE has shown him a country that serves as an example of human fraternity. Home to over 200 nationalities, the UAE hosts more than 57 places of worship including the Abrahamic Family House, which was born out of the Document on Human Fraternity.

The project, now under construction, is a multifaith complex consisting of a mosque, church, synagogue, and educational facility, while maintaining the unique religious character of each building. The whole project is under the supervision of the HCHF.

Judge Abdelsalam said the Abrahamic Family House – an initiative of which the HCHF is involved with - sends a clear message that humanity has one similar path and that we can all live together at the same place in peace.

He added that "The path to human fraternity may not be easy, but with the right partnerships and dedication to religious principles that call for fraternity and living together in peace, I am confident that much-needed change will happen."

