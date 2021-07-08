HCHF Secretary-General, German Ambassador discuss cooperation in promoting Human Fraternity Document principles

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2021) Secretary-General of the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity (HCHF), Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, received Ernst Peter Fischer, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Germany to the UAE, and Abdassamad El Yazidi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Muslims in Germany, to discuss cooperation in implementing the principles outlined in the Document on Human Fraternity.

In the meeting, Judge Abdelsalam highlighted the Higher Committee’s commitment to cooperating with various countries and institutions in strategic initiatives and projects to realize the Document on Human Fraternity principles and promote the values of coexistence, tolerance, and citizenship among peoples and cultures.

He stressed that the UAE represents a distinguished model for supporting and living up to the values of human fraternity at all educational, cultural, and health levels. He particularly commended the UAE’s adoption of the Abrahamic Family House initiative on the land of Abu Dhabi, which represents a message of hope for all peace lovers.

Judge Abdelsalam also praised Germany’s role in promoting world peace and coexistence and supporting humanitarian causes, appreciating Germany’s efforts in combating extremism and Islamophobia and its reception of large numbers of refugees as a clear evidence of its humanitarian efforts.

For his part, Ambassador Fischer said that his country supports and shares the Document on Human Fraternity principles since it promotes the values of equality and justice and calls for coexistence and acceptance of the other. He expressed his appreciation for the Higher Committee of Human Fraternity initiatives and its moves towards establishing cooperation and partnership with international and regional institutions.

Fischer commended the significant role of Abu Dhabi in embracing this important initiative, stressing his country's keenness to be part of this great humanistic project.