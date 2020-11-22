HCT celebrates remote graduation of 1,098 students

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Nov, 2020) The Higher Colleges of Technology, HCT, organised a remote graduation ceremony via video conferencing, to celebrate the graduation of 1,098 male and female students of its Dubai branches.

The ceremony HCT 4.0 Leaders of Class 2019 and 2020 began with a speech by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, in the presence of Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation and HCT Chancellor, Dr. Abdullatif Al Shamsi, Director of the HCT, the members of the HCT’s teaching and administrative staff, as well as the graduates and their families.

In his speech, Sheikh Nahyan stressed that the UAE’s leadership supports education and always believes that the country’s future is linked to the capacities of its citizens, and education is the key to a bright future and realising the country’s aspirations and ambitions.

Sheikh Nahyan then thanked President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, for supporting the HCT and their keenness to ensure quality and excellence.

Al Hamli congratulated the graduates and declared, on behalf of the HCT’s board of Trustees, the graduation of 1,098 students from the 2019 and 2020 batches in Dubai.

The "HCT 4.0 generation" cohorts, consisting of 5,243 male and female graduates, are the products of the initiatives contained within the HCT 4.

0 strategic plan. The strategic plan was launched since 2016/2017 with the aim of producing "Technical Leaders", and "Graduate Companies".

Dr. Abdullatif Al Shamsi, HCT President & CEO, extended his congratulations to the 2019 and 2020 cohorts, and said the "HCT 4.0 generation" will be able to successfully deal with future challenges and create their own employment opportunities, based on their 4th Industrial Revolution skills and competencies.

Dr. Al Shamsi mentioned that these two graduating cohorts reflect the transformation and development in HCT’s education journey of over a period of 30 years. During its history, the HCT awarded more than 92,000 credentials to its graduates, thus meeting the needs of the local labor market. "Today’s HCT graduates are equipped with future skills that enable them to deal with the changes of the job market with agility and efficiency, which has made them the number one choice in the labor market," he said.

At the end of the ceremony, the graduates vowed to stay loyal to their country and its leadership and thanked everyone who contributed to their success and excellence.

Founded in 1988, the HCT is the UAE’s largest applied higher educational institution, and the nation’s first approved university economic free zone, empowering it to graduate companies in alignment with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership.

Approximately 23,000 students attend 16 men’s and women’s campuses in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Al Dhafra region, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah. Since 1991, the HCT has proudly awarded over 85,000 academic degrees to male and female graduates who have succeeded in applying the quality education gained during their study in HCT.