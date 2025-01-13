HCT set to launch HCT-SAT1 in collaboration with MBRSC

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2025) The Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT), in partnership with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), is set to launch HCT-SAT1 this January – the first satellite designed by HCT students.

This marks a groundbreaking project at the HCT system level in the field of space exploration. Over a year, 34 students from various disciplines contributed to the project with the guidance of specialists and experts at MBRSC.

This accomplishment stands as a prime example of a successful collaboration aimed at empowering national talent in cutting-edge sciences and future technologies.

Dr. Faisal Alayyan, HCT President and CEO, said, “This project, developed in collaboration with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, reflects our unwavering dedication to shaping the future with a new generation of Emirati leaders in space science and technology. We are empowering our students to contribute meaningfully to the UAE’s growing space sector, supporting the country’s ambition to become a global leader in space exploration.”

Dr. Alayyan added that the HCT-SAT1 mission represents an exemplary model of applied education linked to real-world outcomes. He also highlighted the importance of collaboration with MBRSC, which enhances the quality of educational programmes and provides students with a unique opportunity to work alongside experts in the field, both locally and internationally.

The project involved students from various engineering disciplines, including aeronautical sciences, airframe design, and electrical engineering, as well as media students who contributed to the marketing aspect of the project. Additionally, nine faculty members joined the team to work alongside MBRSC’s experts to complete all project stages, from satellite design and assembly to rigorous testing, launch, and placement into orbit.

Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director-General of MBRSC, stated that the development of the HCT-SAT1 satellite in collaboration with HCT marks a significant step in enhancing the role of national educational institutions in the space sector. He emphasised that the project reflects MBRSC’s commitment to developing human capabilities and nurturing a new generation of distinguished Emirati talent.

He explained that it has provided students with valuable hands-on experience in satellite development and the implementation of advanced projects that align with the country’s vision for innovation and scientific excellence.

He further noted that the project highlights the high capabilities of Emirati youth in working with cutting-edge technologies and underscores MBRSC’s dedication to forging strategic partnerships that strengthen the UAE’s position as a global centre for space-related research and development.

A team from HCT is preparing to travel to the United States later this month to participate in the launch of HCT-SAT1.

In April 2024, MBRSC, in cooperation with HCT, announced the commencement of work on HCT-SAT1, a nanosatellite dedicated to Earth observation. Developed by HCT students under the supervision of experts from MBRSC, the satellite’s development included assembly, integration, rigorous testing, and launch preparations.

This project also provided students and faculty with a comprehensive educational experience, empowering them through training and offering insight into the “CubeSat” concept. It represents a significant step in integrating space technology into the educational sector, furthering the UAE’s position in space exploration and science.