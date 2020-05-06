HCT to implement five-year plan to increase number of students enrolled in health sciences

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) The Higher Colleges of Technology, HCT, will implement a five-year plan to increase the number of students enrolling in health sciences by 100 percent.

The plan is part of the HCT’s keenness to support the country’s efforts to create an advanced healthcare system according to the highest international standards, and ensure the presence of qualified UAE nationals in this important sector.

The HCT will offer eight health sciences programs taught in six colleges. These are Emergency Medical Services; Health Information Management; Medical Imaging Science; Medical Laboratory Technology; Nursing; Pharmacy; Social Work and Veterinary Science.

In his exclusive statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Dr. Abdulatif Al Shamsi, Vice Chancellor of the HCT, said that the health sector is one of the vital sectors witnessing significant development in the UAE, through its national capacities capable of meeting the needs of the labour market.

He also highlighted the importance of promoting cooperation between all higher education institutions to increase the number of students enrolling in health sciences, noting that the HCT is the largest higher education institution in the country and has supplied the labour market with over 70,000 graduates since its establishment in 1988.

The Health Sciences field is emerging as one of the UAE’s largest growth areas. The Higher Colleges of Technology’s Health Sciences Division offers a broad range of Health Sciences Bachelor, Higher Diploma and Diploma programs, all designed to provide graduates with the skills and competencies needed to succeed in this challenging and rewarding field.

Throughout these programs student learning takes place in classrooms, laboratories, clinics and hospital settings where the experiential learning provides the knowledge, skills, attitudes and behaviours expected of a modern health sciences professional. The HCT Health Sciences Division’s programs and courses are designed to meet the highest academic and industry standards to ensure that graduates are highly sought after by employers.

The Faculty of Health Sciences maintains its position as the UAE’s employers choice for Emirati healthcare and human services professionals.