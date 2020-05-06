UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HCT To Implement Five-year Plan To Increase Number Of Students Enrolled In Health Sciences

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:15 PM

HCT to implement five-year plan to increase number of students enrolled in health sciences

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th May, 2020) The Higher Colleges of Technology, HCT, will implement a five-year plan to increase the number of students enrolling in health sciences by 100 percent.

The plan is part of the HCT’s keenness to support the country’s efforts to create an advanced healthcare system according to the highest international standards, and ensure the presence of qualified UAE nationals in this important sector.

The HCT will offer eight health sciences programs taught in six colleges. These are Emergency Medical Services; Health Information Management; Medical Imaging Science; Medical Laboratory Technology; Nursing; Pharmacy; Social Work and Veterinary Science.

In his exclusive statement to the Emirates news Agency, WAM, Dr. Abdulatif Al Shamsi, Vice Chancellor of the HCT, said that the health sector is one of the vital sectors witnessing significant development in the UAE, through its national capacities capable of meeting the needs of the labour market.

He also highlighted the importance of promoting cooperation between all higher education institutions to increase the number of students enrolling in health sciences, noting that the HCT is the largest higher education institution in the country and has supplied the labour market with over 70,000 graduates since its establishment in 1988.

The Health Sciences field is emerging as one of the UAE’s largest growth areas. The Higher Colleges of Technology’s Health Sciences Division offers a broad range of Health Sciences Bachelor, Higher Diploma and Diploma programs, all designed to provide graduates with the skills and competencies needed to succeed in this challenging and rewarding field.

Throughout these programs student learning takes place in classrooms, laboratories, clinics and hospital settings where the experiential learning provides the knowledge, skills, attitudes and behaviours expected of a modern health sciences professional. The HCT Health Sciences Division’s programs and courses are designed to meet the highest academic and industry standards to ensure that graduates are highly sought after by employers.

The Faculty of Health Sciences maintains its position as the UAE’s employers choice for Emirati healthcare and human services professionals.

Related Topics

Technology Education UAE Student Market All Industry Labour

Recent Stories

No COVID-19 Patient Died in Israel Overnight - Hea ..

17 minutes ago

PAL to hold 199th international online Sachal Sarm ..

18 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 264 points to ..

21 minutes ago

Amir Suhail blames Wasim Akram for Pakistan not wi ..

36 minutes ago

TRA responds to approximately 34,000 cyber-attacks ..

36 minutes ago

Nigeria to begin repatriating nationals stranded a ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.