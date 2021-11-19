UrduPoint.com

Head Of Bahraini Supreme Council For Islamic Affairs Visits HQA

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2021) SHARJAH, 19th November 2021 (WAM) - Sheikh Sherzad Abdul Rahman Taher, Secretary General of Holy Quran academy (HQA) received Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Khalifa, Head of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs in the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the accompanying delegation, who visited the Academy museums and research and academic departments.

At the beginning of his visit, Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Khalifa stressed the strength of the ties and relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain. He expressed his happiness at visiting the Academy and said that he was happy to visit this great Islamic Academy, which contains rare Quranic treasures. He also expressed that he was impressed by the great work that H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has accomplished.

Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Khalifa confirmed that this huge Islamic project is a pride for every Muslim, and that he advise everyone to visit the Islamic heritage comprising manuscripts from the first century to the last centuries. He added that he hopes that the Academy will benefit Muslims from all countries.

Sheikh Sherzad Abdul Rahman Taher expressed his appreciation for Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Khalifa visit, and explained how the Academy, museum, academic and research departments play a role in serving the Noble Qur’an.

Sheikh Sherzad Abdul Rahman Taher said that the complex has become a global Qur’anic beacon for the whole world, with the support, attention and diligent follow-up of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi.

