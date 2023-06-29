Open Menu

Head Of Cyber Security Leads A UAE Delegation To Cyber Week In Tel Aviv

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2023 | 01:00 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2023) ABU DHABI, 29th June, 2023 (WAM) – Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the Government of the UAE, led a high-level UAE delegation of dozens of participants from leading Emirati entities to Cyber Week 2023 Conference in Tel Aviv.


Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti addressed the Cyber Week Conference as a key-note speaker in the main plenary panel titled “Safeguarding the Nation: Cybersecurity Strategies for a Digital Age”, along with Gaby Portnoy, Director General of the Israel National Cyber Directorate, and several top international government officials.
During the visit, the UAE delegation met with the central cyber stakeholders in the Israeli cyber ecosystem including investors, Chief Information Security Officers and top cyber experts, and visited leading cyber labs and R&D centers and startups to explore opportunities to deepen the ongoing partnerships.

The visit provided valuable insights into the latest global trends in cybersecurity and allowed the participants to explore potential collaborations and bilateral investment opportunities.
Dr.

Al Kuwaiti said: “Cyber security is a shared responsibility that can never be addressed by one person, organization or country alone. Instead, it requires mutual collaboration between the private and public sectors.

Partnership with the industry and academia is critical as it brings all the stakeholders of the digital ecosystem together with a common vision. Our goal is to spread the cyber security culture.

The end result will be a more secure, more resilient digital future, not only for the UAE but for our partners and friends.”
Amir Hayek, Ambassador of Israel to the UAE, said: "This delegation, led by Dr.

Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, represents the ongoing collaboration between Israel and the UAE in the cybersecurity domain, as both nations recognize the critical importance of a secure and resilient digital infrastructure.

Israel remains committed to nurturing these relationships and promoting cross-border partnerships in cybersecurity and beyond.”
On the sidelines of the Cyber Week conference, the UAE-based EliteCISOs, a global cyber security community, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Israel-based Cyber Together, an Israeli NGO, to expand this global community to Israel.

This MoU marks the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at fostering cooperation in the field of cybersecurity between key professionals in both countries.
The signing event was held in the presence of Dr.

Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cybersecurity of the UAE Government and Oded Joseph, Deputy Director General, Head of middle East Division in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Israel.
Oded Joseph: “Israel is fully committed to fostering collaborations and partnerships with the United Arab Emirates between the various ecosystems of innovation of our nations.

This MoU, a strategic partnership between two leading cyber security stakeholders, further strengthens our relations and represents the shared benefits of the Abraham Accords beyond the relationship between governments to partnerships between organizations and people.”
Under the terms of the MoU, EliteCISOs and Cyber Together will collaborate on various initiatives including knowledge-sharing, joint training and workshops to enhance cybersecurity capabilities, promote the development of a highly skilled cybersecurity workforce and address emerging threats in both the UAE and Israel.
The relationship between EliteCISOs and Cyber Together was initiated and fostered by the Consulate-General of Israel in Dubai as part of its wider effort to establish new cyber-based partnerships between entities in the two countries.

