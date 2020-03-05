UrduPoint.com
Head Of Dubai’s Crisis And Disaster Management Team Reassures Travellers On Medical Screening Procedures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 hour ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 11:30 PM

Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police and Head of Dubai’s Crisis and Disaster Management Team Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri said all concerned authorities are working round the clock in coordination with the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and Dubai Health Authority’s, DHA, medical team to implement precautionary measures against COVID-19 and ensure the highest levels of safety and protection for the public. Substantial preventive measures have been put in place in various airports and seaports in the emirate

Al Marri said measures have been taken to screen passengers effectively in a hassle-free manner in order to avoid any delay or inconvenience at the ports of entry. He further said equipment to screen passengers for coronavirus symptoms have been installed at all travel points. All passengers including transit passengers are being screened.

He further said enhanced screening measures have been put in place for travellers entering the UAE from high-risk countries.

These measures do not apply to transit passengers. Enhanced screening procedures include a swab test and health questionnaire.

Travellers should be aware that this may add 2-3 hours to their journey time, he pointed out. After the test, travellers are free to continue their journey. They will be contacted only if any further intervention is needed, such as reporting to a medical facility or self-quarantine.

He also said the team is working closely with all concerned authorities including Dubai Airports, Dubai Customs, DP World, Dubai Ambulance, Government of Dubai Media Office, Dubai Municipality, RTA, Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing, as well as with Federal authorities to ensure the highest level of precautions.

The team is also working with the aviation and transport community to monitor the changing global situation, and ensure international best practices and standards are being followed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

