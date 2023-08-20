Open Menu

Head Of Ethiopian Community Commends Depth Of Emirati-Ethiopian Friendship, Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 20, 2023 | 04:45 PM

Head of Ethiopian community commends depth of Emirati-Ethiopian friendship, cooperation

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2023) Idris Abdullah, Head of the Ethiopian community in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, underscored the depth of the relations between his country and the UAE, based on friendship and cooperation across economic, social and cultural aspects.
In a statement to the Emirates news Agency (WAM), Abdullah pointed out the good treatment, values of tolerance and mutual respect enjoyed by the Ethiopian community in the UAE over the years, lauding the government's performance towards citizens of different nationalities residing in the country.
He pointed out that the cultural ties and values that the Ethiopian community in the UAE maintains are part of the international cooperation between people and mutual respect based on shared values, which promote constructive cooperation between the two friendly countries in various fields, from trade and investment to education and culture.


He added the positive impact of Emirati-Ethiopian cultural relations, which extends to the outside world to promote deep communication between societies.

He highlighted the efforts of members of the Ethiopian community to bring the two parties together through various community and cultural initiatives that are regularly organised in the country that embrace cultural diversity, which is a platform for communication between nations and promote the language of understanding and friendship.

