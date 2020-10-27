UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 07:45 PM

Head of Financial Audit Authority sworn in before Mohammed bin Rashid

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2020) In front of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the newly appointed Director-General of the Financial Audit Authority in Dubai, Abdulrahman Hareb Rashed Al Hareb, today took oath of his office in a ceremony held here at Emirates Towers.

Al Hareb was appointed earlier this month as head of the Financial Audit Authority in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid wished him good luck and success in performing his duties efficiently and competently to protect public money and save it from waste and corruption.

