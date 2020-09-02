UrduPoint.com
Head Of Israel's National Security Council Visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020

Head of Israel's National Security Council visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Sep, 2020) ABU DHABI, 1st September 2020 (WAM) - The Israeli Adviser and head of the National Security Council, Meir Ben-Shabbat and his accompanying delegation visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, today, as part of his official visit to the UAE.

Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, SZGM, accompanied the delegation during a tour of the mosque’s halls and exterior corridors.

They were briefed by one of the Center’s cultural tour specialists’ on the mosque’s noble message that calls for coexistence, tolerance, and openness to other cultures, inspired by the nation’s late founder. Besides, the leading role it plays in highlighting the true essence of the Islamic culture and promoting cross-cultural communication worldwide.

While they also learned about the history, components, and esthetic features of Islamic art and architecture manifested in every corner of this grand edifice that crate a mesmerizing fusion of various architectural styles from different eras reflecting commonalities amongst cultures and uniting the world through art.

At the end of the visit, the guest was presented with one of the Centre’s distinctive publications titled "Spaces of Light" that showcases the winning photographs in the "Spaces of Light" photography award, annually organized by the Centre in celebration of the scenic aesthetics and visual culture of the mosque.

