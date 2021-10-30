UrduPoint.com

Heads Of Lebanese Business Councils In GCC Countries Condemn Minister's Disrespectful Statement Against Coalition

Sat 30th October 2021 | 07:15 PM

Heads of Lebanese business councils in GCC countries condemn minister&#039;s disrespectful statement against Coalition

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2021) ABU DHABI, 30th October 2021 (WAM) - The presidents and chief executives of the Lebanese business Councils (LBCs) in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have strongly condemned the statements made by the Lebanese Information Minister against the Saudi-led Coalition to Support legitimacy in Yemen.

In a joint statement issued today, they affirmed their rejection of turning Lebanon into a platform for attacking and insulting brotherly countries and threatening their security and sovereignty by being a source of contraband smuggling.

"We renew our rejection to this approach and call on the Lebanese leadership to take all necessary steps to return Lebanon to its normal position and into the Arab fold and to maintain the country's strong relations with the GCC countries," the statement said.

The Lebanese expatriates, the statement continued, will not tolerate any attempts to jeopardise the future of their businesses and families by such derogatory and unacceptable remarks against our brotherly peoples of the Gulf.

