Heady mix of football Spanish, Arabic excite LaLiga fans at SIBF

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) A bilingual dictionary in Spanish and Arabic is using the power of football to attract both young soccer fans and language enthusiasts at the 40th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF), which runs its course at Expo Centre Sharjah until 13th November, 2021.

As part of Spain’s Guest of Honour programming at SIBF 2021, Maite Ventura, the Managing Director of LaLiga, presented the 59-page thematic dictionary to a crowd of excited youngsters at the Spanish Pavilion to promote the learning of the Spanish language by introducing them to the world of Spain’s most famous teams and players. Containing an introduction in both languages and with plenty of football terminology to expand one’s vocabulary in both languages, the dictionary also aims to educate kids on basic concepts related to football.

The enthusiasm of the young ones reached its peak when Maite Ventura fielded questions to test the children’s knowledge about their favourite Spanish footballers.

Discussing the importance of the dictionary, the Managing Director of LaLiga said, "The football dictionary has aroused a lot of curiosity, amongst children, youth and adults alike, as it has an impressive mix of football, Spanish, and Arabic."

He added, "LaLiga is extremely popular in the MENA region, and we have observed a growing interest amongst fans of the professional football league to learn Spanish to be closer to the sport. This bilingual dictionary is a perfect mix of both the cultures and features illustrations that introduces readers to the two languages and will further expand the fan base of LaLiga in the region."

Since football is a sport that emphasises the value of teamwork, Maite Ventura said he is hopeful that the dictionary will help youngsters incorporate essential values at a young age that will shape them into even better individuals.