Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 begins at Expo Centre Sharjah

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) The inaugural Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025 got under way at Expo Centre Sharjah today, Wednesday.

Held under the theme "Sharjah, the City of Health and Wellness", the event, which is bringing together leading healthcare providers, wellness experts and industry stakeholders, will continue until Friday, 10th January.

Organised by Lotfi Khelifi, Founder & CEO, Gulf Health Magazine, the event is supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Expo Centre Sharjah.

"We are proud to launch an event that showcases the country’s advanced medical facilities, specialised & cost-effective treatments, and its highly skilled healthcare professionals. The exhibition also represents a pioneering effort to bring more such medical events to Sharjah, an Emirate known for its advanced medical sector. I am sure this event will serve as the foundation for a series of medical events and establish Sharjah as a new international destination in the healthcare industry,” said Lotfi Khelifi.

Apart from showcasing services and expertise, emerging trends, new developments and products, the exhibition also aims to strengthen community engagement with the local health sector, enhancing the impact and interactive relationships of healthcare institutions within the community.

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO, Expo Centre Sharjah, said, “Expo Centre Sharjah is delighted to host the inaugural Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition 2025, which will play a crucial role in showcasing the nation's commitment to exceptional healthcare along with its medical tourism facilities.

A popular destination for medical tourism in the region, the UAE offers cost-effective options, unparalleled global travel accessibility, state-of-the-art medical facilities & hospitals and specialised treatments. Besides, the exhibition will bridge communities and health sectors, emphasising the UAE's dedication to advancing health and wellness for all."

The Health and Medical Tourism Exhibition is featuring more than 30 exhibitors, including leading hospitals, medical centres, cosmetic surgery facilities, healthcare companies and rehabilitation facilities.

The exhibition will also be crucial for regional industry since it is hosting a significant number of medical awareness and educational sessions that are being delivered by physicians and specialists from hospitals, medical facilities, and other participating companies in the event.

The event is also offering training courses in the field of medical tourism, focusing on establishing medical tourism departments within hospitals and medical centres, as well as modern marketing techniques in medical tourism. These courses will be taught by experts in the field, with certificates awarded upon completion.

The exhibition is hosting delegations of representatives from medical tourism companies from various countries, aiming to explore the capabilities of participating hospitals.