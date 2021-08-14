DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Aug, 2021) The fourth week of the Summer Social Platform, which was launched by the Ministry of Community Development, is set to kick off tomorrow, 15th August.

As part of its second session this year entitled "Our Summer Is Recovering", the week will feature a series of awareness and training programmes and workshops for different family members, to be implemented within the Health and Sports Hub, in conjunction with the professional development hub.

The Health and Sports Hub targets groups aged 6 years and above from different members of the community; in its fourth week, the platform will organise an awareness workshop entitled "Your Health is our duty" to highlight prevention against COVID-19. Other workshops include: "Health and Sports", "Importance of Sports for Human Body", "Thalassemia and Genetic Diseases", "Aerobics" and several health sports programmes to encourage members of the community adopt a healthy, sporty and sustainable lifestyle.

The platform concluded its third week with the participation of 4017 individuals from different age groups, within the family hub, during which participants learned a number of skills to enhance their role in the family and society at large.

The activities of the Health and Sports Hub continue until 26th August, 2021, and include training the participants in the toastmasters’ programme (presentation skills), developing their abilities in giving presentations with confidence and effectiveness, using sound, body, theatre, presentation material, evaluation and dialogue style effectively.

The programme targets children aged 13 to 17, with 15 educational workshops implemented every Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday from 16:00 to 18:00.

The Summer Social Platform, includes a range of themes, programmes, initiatives and events on ground and remotely, as part of the UAE directives and strategies towards accelerating recovery. The platform is implemented in cooperation with nine authorities all over the UAE, representing Federal ministries, local government entities, and the private sector, in line with the ministry's vision to promote a "stable family and cohesive society" model.

The summer social platform provides 60 training programmes, interactive and virtual workshops addressed for all age groups and the participation of all the members of the community. Everyone can access and join the programmes and events according to their scheduled dates and timings through the ministry’s website www.mocd.gov.ae or Call Centre (800623).