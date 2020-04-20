Health Department adds new features to its emergencies, crisis management system 'Istijaba'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Apr, 2020) The Department of Health Abu Dhabi, DoH, has added new features to its 'Istijaba' e-system database, which facilitates connectivity between the public and the private healthcare sectors to identify requirements and manage resources.

Istijaba, which is the first-of-its-kind in the middle East, was launched last year to gather information on healthcare resources in Abu Dhabi to create a robust database in line with its ongoing efforts to ensure the delivery of world-class and comprehensive healthcare services.

Istijaba’s new features will also help enhance cooperation among healthcare facilities by "enabling and coordinating resource exchanges as needed, including doctors, nurses, beds, and medical necessities," the DoH said in a statement today. This includes helping healthcare professionals identify which facilities require assistance and enable them to work in other facilities as needed.

It also provides off-duty healthcare staff with the opportunity to join the emergency and crisis response team.

The system records real-time information on the capacity of facilities providing treatment for positive coronavirus cases in order to allow better allocation of resources and identify gaps based on their ever-changing requirements. Some of the information provided includes the total number of medical staff available, number of occupied beds, available personal protective equipment and medicines, as well as the number of screenings conducted.

Matar Al Nuaimi, Director, Emergency and Disaster Management at DoH said, "We continue to work alongside healthcare facilities in the Emirate to take the reins to fight against COVID-19 and employ all the possible resources to further enhance the healthcare services provided and ensure a sustainable and efficient delivery."