Health Minister Of Albania Thanks Mohamed Bin Zayed For UAE's Support To Her Country

Wed 20th May 2020 | 11:15 PM

TIRANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) Albania's Minister of Health and Social Protection, Ogerta Manastirliu, sent a message to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, expressing her gratitude over the UAE's support to her country.

On 15th May, 2020, the UAE sent a plane carrying seven metric tonnes of medical supplies to Albania, which will help approximately 7,000 medical professionals working to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a video message, Manastirliu said, "We are grateful to everyone who helped us during this global crisis and with due respect to all, l have to say that this plane of aid from the UAE is of special value to us because it reminds us that Albania has a good friend in His Highness Sheikh Mohamed, who has always stood by us when Albanians were suffering. Words cannot express much in this particular case, but I want to say this to the UAE and its leadership: Thank you from the bottom of my heart."

