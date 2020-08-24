UrduPoint.com
Health Ministers Of UAE And Israel Discuss Cooperation In Health, Research And COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 05:45 PM

Health Ministers of UAE and Israel discuss cooperation in health, research and COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2020) Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad Al Owais, UAE Minister of Health and Prevention, had a telephone call on Monday with Israeli Minister of Health Yuli Edelstein to discuss the paths of bilateral cooperation in the fields of health and scientific research.

Al Owais and Edelstein discussed ways to strengthen cooperation in the medical field, and specifically in the pharmaceutical industry and medical research.

They also discussed frameworks for cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Future projects for scientific and medical partnership, particularly in the field of vaccine trials and treatments for the virus were also discussed, as well as an exchange of delegations.

"Due to the circumstances imposed by the pandemic, there must be concerted efforts in the field of medical research," said Al Owais. He welcomed bilateral cooperation in this area for the benefit of both countries and humanity as a whole.

