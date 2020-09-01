Health Ministers of UAE, Cyprus discuss cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Sep, 2020) Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, has discussed with Constantinos Ioannou, Health Minister of Cyprus, ways of mutual collaboration in the health and medical fields.

During a video call, both sides asserted the importance of enhancing global action to combat the repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Al Owais affirmed UAE’s keenness to enhance cooperation with various global countries to combat the pandemic and find the effective vaccine for the virus.

He also highlighted the significance of the mutual collaboration between the UAE and Cyprus in the health sector, and the need to unite efforts, exchange expertise and accelerate global action to overcome this crisis.