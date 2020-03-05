UrduPoint.com
Health Ministry Advises Public Not To Travel Amid Global Coronavirus Outbreak

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 01:00 PM

Health Ministry advises public not to travel amid global coronavirus outbreak

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Mar, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, has urged citizens and residents to avoid traveling abroad due to the spread of COVID-19 in multiple countries.

A statement issued by MoHAP today said that those who travel may face preventative measures upon their return to the UAE - at the discretion of competent authorities - including undergoing medical checks at the airport, and a 14-day home quarantine.

Those who test positive will be transferred to a designated health facility for treatment and quarantine to ensure their safety and to avoid contact with others, the statement added.

