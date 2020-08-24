UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Health Ministry Announces 275 New COVID-19 Cases, 94 Recoveries, 1 Death In Last 24 Hours

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 04:45 PM

Health Ministry announces 275 new COVID-19 cases, 94 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2020) The Ministry of Health and Prevention, MoHAP, announced Monday that it conducted 71,282 additional COVID-19 tests over the past 24 hours, using state-of-the-art medical testing equipment.

In a statement, the Ministry stressed its aim to continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.

As part of its intensified testing campaign, MoHAP announced 275 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the UAE to 67,282.

According to the Ministry, the infected individuals are from various nationalities, are in a stable condition, and are receiving the necessary care.

MoHAP also announced one death due to COVID-19 complications, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 376.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and wished COVID-19 patients a speedy and full recovery, calling on all members of the society to cooperate with health authorities, adhere to the instructions and physical distance to ensure the health and safety of all.

MoHAP also noted an additional 94 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 58,582.

Related Topics

UAE Family All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PCB gives an overview of domestic coaches' appoint ..

12 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler approves Al Qasimia University budge ..

34 minutes ago

Punjab literacy department plants 100,000 saplings ..

1 minute ago

Sports goods' exports increase 6.44% to US $26.169 ..

1 minute ago

China to promote first aid training among students ..

1 minute ago

President updates visiting IPU head on IIOJK's wor ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.